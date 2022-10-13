Beck Bode LLC Decreases Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 2,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Trading Down 0.5 %

ICON Public stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.22.

ICON Public Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

