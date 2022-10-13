Beck Bode LLC Grows Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 426,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,364,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 68.3% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 75,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 25,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

