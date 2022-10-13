Beck Bode LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 274,182 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 64.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,552,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 606,463 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Shares of FOUR traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,439. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

