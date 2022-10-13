Beck Bode LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Maravai LifeSciences comprises approximately 1.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.07% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,246. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 83.17% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $242.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

