Beck Bode LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,022,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,106 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 1.5% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.46. 12,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $906.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $221.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,794,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

