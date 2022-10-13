Beck Bode LLC Increases Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 320.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,501. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

