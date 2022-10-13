Beck Bode LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.82. 5,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,773. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.27 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.80.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

