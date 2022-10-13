Beck Bode LLC Invests $931,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,996 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNG traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.99. 53,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,338. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

