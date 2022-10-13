Beck Bode LLC Reduces Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises about 2.4% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.14% of Lithia Motors worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after buying an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 414,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.91. 2,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.35. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.64 and a 12-month high of $366.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.20.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

