Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $216.23

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $216.23 and last traded at $217.17, with a volume of 3775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 14,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

