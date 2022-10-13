BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.33.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Up 20.5 %

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $151.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.73. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $392.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 72.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BeiGene by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in BeiGene by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.