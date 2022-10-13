Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $143.42 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $143.42 million and approximately $28,453.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.79 or 0.06662119 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031574 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00080763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00026276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency . Beldex has a current supply of 9,900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beldex is 0.04862559 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $916,064.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.beldex.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.