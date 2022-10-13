Benchmark Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $70.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

NYSE XPO traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

