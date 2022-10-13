Bend DAO (BEND) Price Reaches $0.0076

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $76.03 million and $419,704.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.63 or 0.27424377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bend DAO (BEND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bend DAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 382,458,902 in circulation. The last known price of Bend DAO is 0.00762639 USD and is up 4.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $397,689.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.benddao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.