Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $466.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,886,544. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

