Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Further Reading
