Berenberg Bank Cuts Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target to €52.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HENKY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €63.00 ($64.29) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($72.45) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 66,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $22.11.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

