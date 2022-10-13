Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Bank of America

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BERY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.12. 7,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

