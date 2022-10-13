Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Bank of America

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BERY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.
Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.12. 7,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,564. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group
In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.