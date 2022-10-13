Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Berry Global Group traded as low as $44.63 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

