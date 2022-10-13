Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the quarter. Better Choice comprises about 1.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.87% of Better Choice worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Better Choice by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 717,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 187,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 1.7% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after buying an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Better Choice Stock Performance

Shares of BTTR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,211. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Better Choice

(Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.