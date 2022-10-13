BetterWealth LLC Purchases Shares of 132,461 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 132,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $480,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $916,000.
Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.45. 821,935 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.
