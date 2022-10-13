BetterWealth LLC Takes $14.25 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 326,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,253,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned 1.41% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

