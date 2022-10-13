Biconomy One Day Volume Reaches $5.66 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $77.26 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.14 or 0.27137745 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010599 BTC.

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy (BICO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Biconomy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 209,707,962.47227782 in circulation. The last known price of Biconomy is 0.36065796 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $3,235,761.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biconomy.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars.

