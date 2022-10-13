BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down to $13.15

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $12.35. BigCommerce shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 3,338 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $971.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,146. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.