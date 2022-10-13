BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Amundi acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

