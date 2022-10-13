Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $321.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Biogen traded as high as $265.97 and last traded at $264.56. Approximately 17,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,416,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.67.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.14 and a 200 day moving average of $211.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

