Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.38.

Biogen stock opened at $253.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $287.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.32.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

