BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Price Performance

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.93. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.