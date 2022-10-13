BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $111.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMRN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 342.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $379,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,645. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

