Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.97, but opened at $2.02. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 75,704 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Bionano Genomics Trading Up 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Yvonne Linney sold 20,000 shares of Bionano Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $72,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,415,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 690,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,519,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 476,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.
Featured Articles
