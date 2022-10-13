Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the September 15th total of 414,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BNOEF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 262,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,455. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

