Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.99 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $19,085.96 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $366.02 billion and approximately $24.99 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00578783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00258489 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00046350 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,177,593 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTC through the process of mining. Bitcoin has a current supply of 19,176,800. The last known price of Bitcoin is 19,087.1878749 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9770 active market(s) with $27,138,850,880.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

