Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $18.25 or 0.00093988 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $319.67 million and approximately $33.04 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00263955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064976 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003470 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTG through the process of mining. Bitcoin Gold has a current supply of 17,513,923.589. The last known price of Bitcoin Gold is 19.50230436 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $16,946,602.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoingold.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

