Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00012668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $120,062.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoin Latinum has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Bitcoin Latinum is 2.92305651 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $114,904.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcoinlatinum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

