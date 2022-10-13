Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $923.85 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.13 or 0.00251299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $923.85 million and approximately $55.37 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00584534 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00046601 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,194,970 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

