BitDAO (BIT) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $19.02 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.48 or 0.27337709 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010677 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitDAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,090,946,168.860899 in circulation. The last known price of BitDAO is 0.43494182 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $42,152,690.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.