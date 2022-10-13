BitShares Market Capitalization Tops $28.89 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $28.89 million and approximately $550,099.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007251 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 504.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002455 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009042 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) is a cryptocurrency . BitShares has a current supply of 2,994,550,000. The last known price of BitShares is 0.01000297 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $770,632.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitshares.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

