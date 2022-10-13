BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $715.65 million and $21.28 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,690,250,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 942,690,250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000077 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $19,488,879.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

