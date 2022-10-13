BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $723.61 million and approximately $22.11 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013788 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007177 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005251 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004709 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004562 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,690,250,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

