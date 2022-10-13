BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price Up 2.5%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.51 and last traded at $71.50. Approximately 5,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,038,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.