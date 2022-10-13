BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on BK Technologies in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKTI. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in BK Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,574,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 28,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BK Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.13.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

BK Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

BK Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.