Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.82. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group ( OTCMKTS:BDIMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

