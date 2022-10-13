Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Bought by Gruss & Co. LLC

Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 11.6% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Black Stone Minerals worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 60.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,254,666.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.