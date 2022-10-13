BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
BlackBerry Trading Up 0.5 %
BB stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
BlackBerry Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.