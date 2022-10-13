BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.41

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 1248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
