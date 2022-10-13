BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.41

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 1248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,168,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 35.1% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter worth $248,000.

