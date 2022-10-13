BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski Sells 5,660 Shares

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $37,752.20. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MVF opened at $6.63 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
