BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski Sells 5,660 Shares

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $37,752.20. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MVF opened at $6.63 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

