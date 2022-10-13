Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

See Also

