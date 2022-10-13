Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue World Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Blue World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, and related industries.

