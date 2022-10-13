B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Lowered to GBX 412 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 577 ($6.97) to GBX 412 ($4.98) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.74) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.56) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 512.44 ($6.19).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

LON BME opened at GBX 296.90 ($3.59) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.86. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 289 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 364.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 414.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

