BNB Price Tops $261.07 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $261.07 or 0.01414394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $42.12 billion and $899.97 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 269.14196733 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1123 active market(s) with $556,463,820.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

