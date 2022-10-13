BNB Price Tops $261.07 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $261.07 or 0.01414394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $42.12 billion and $899.97 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is www.binance.com.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 161,337,261.09. The last known price of BNB is 269.14196733 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1123 active market(s) with $556,463,820.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/.”
